Johnson & Hill joins as strategic partner of Family Business Center of Pioneer Valley.

The Family Business Center of Pioneer Valley has been helping family owned and closely held companies from around Western Mass since 1994, through a series of educational dinner forums and morning workshops, roundtables and customized consults.

The center’s strategic partners contribute to that professional development in the areas of accounting, banking, leadership, insurance, wealth management, staffing, and law; and BusinessWest is the media partner for the center. Now the staffing firm, Johnson & Hill Staffing will be taking on the role of the FBC’s staffing sponsor-partner.

“As a longtime member of the FBC, we are excited to move into the role of sponsor/partner in our continued support of family business across the Pioneer Valley,” said Andrea Hill-Cataldo, president. “As specialists who staff anything from short-term needs to key direct hire roles in administrative, accounting and finance, legal, and professional settings, the Johnson & Hill team collectively brings decades of staffing insight to the table. Our goal is to provide members of the FBC with that insight to help them evaluate new and innovative ways of acquiring the talent that will drive their business forward.”

The schedule of educational events for the Family Business Center is at fambizpv.com.