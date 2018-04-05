Kayla Drinkwine Rejoins Phillips Insurance Agency

CHICOPEE — Kayla Drinkwine has rejoined Phillips Insurance Agency Inc. as a commercial lines account manager. She started in 2012 with Phillips Insurance and left earlier this year for an opportunity at another agency. She will be responsible for managing the insurance programs of businesses throughout New England.

Drinkwine has her CRIS (construction risk and insurance specialist) and CISR (certified insurance service representative) designations and is a licensed Massachusetts insurance broker.

Phillips Insurance Agency is a full-service risk-management firm with a staff of 25 professionals, handling the personal and commercial insurance needs for thousands of individuals and businesses throughout New England.