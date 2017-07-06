Keith Rhone Joins Friends of the Homeless Leadership Team

SPRINGFIELD — Friends of the Homeless, a program of Clinical & Support Options (CSO), recently welcomed Keith Rhone as the new director of Operations, overseeing day-to-day management of the Worthington Street facility.

Most recently, Rhone served as assistant director of Safety and Crisis Management with ROCA Inc. of Springfield and established strong connections to community law enforcement and local program providers. He has also served as fiscal director with the Black Chamber of Commerce.

“The shelter and housing business has some uniqueness to it. We are very excited to have Keith join us and strengthen our team overall,” said Bill Miller, CSO’s vice president of Housing and Homeless Services.

Born and raised in Springfield, Rhone earned an associate degree in accounting from Springfield Technical Community College, and both his bachelor’s and master’s degrees from American International College.