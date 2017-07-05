Kelley and Malmborg Investment Consulting Group Marks One Year

NORTHAMPTON — Kelley and Malmborg Investment Consulting Group recently celebrated its one-year anniversary. Motivated by their desire to offer a more client-centered and consultative approach, advisors Jean Kelley and Joe Malmborg transitioned from Florence Bank’s FSB Financial Group late last spring.

With a combined 65-plus years of financial and wealth-management experience, and through their consultative approach, creating personalized solutions, and a fee-based investment process, the pair’s goal is to provide comfort and confidence regarding the decisions their individual and business clients make.

Malmborg has held positions at Fleet Financial Group, MassMutual, Bancnorth Investment Planning, United Wealth Management, and FSB Financial Group. He is an investment advisor representative with Commonwealth Financial Network, an independent broker/dealer. He holds Series 7 (general securities representative) and 65 (uniform investment advisor) securities registrations, as well as licenses in life insurance and long-term care.

Kelley earned the CFM (certified financial manager) certification from Merrill Lynch in 2001. She holds FINRA 6, 7, 24, and 66 securities registrations as an investment adviser representative of Commonwealth Financial Network. She also holds life- and health-insurance licenses with the Commonwealth of Massachusetts and several other states.

Kelley & Malmborg is located in the heart of downtown Northampton at 140 Main St., Suite 400, (413) 584-1805. The firm works with clients within Hampshire County, the Pioneer Valley, and throughout the country. Securities and advisory services are offered through Commonwealth Financial Network, member FINRA/SIPC, a registered investment adviser. Fixed insurance products and services are offered through CES Insurance Agency.