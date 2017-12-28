Kimberly Santos Joins Realtor Assoc. of Pioneer Valley

SPRINGFIELD — Kimberly Santos of Springfield has joined the Realtor Assoc. of Pioneer Valley (RAPV) as membership and meetings coordinator. She joins the association with several years of managerial experience in customer-success roles and training in operations management at Bay Path University.

Santos said she is excited to leverage her experience and commitment to strong customer service to support RAPV members and produce a wide roster of events for members to enjoy. She invites prospective members to reach out to her to learn more about joining the association at kim@rapv.com or (413) 785-1328.