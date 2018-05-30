Lenox Chamber of Commerce Welcomes New Executive Director

LENOX — The Lenox Chamber of Commerce welcomes its new executive director, Shaun Kelleher.

Kelleher grew up in the Berkshires and is back home after spending nearly a decade in New York City. He attended Berkshire Community College and, later, Syracuse University. In New York, he cultivated a career in marketing. As senior director of Marketing at 24 Seven, a creative staffing and recruiting company with 12 offices across the globe, he led a team of designers, marketers, copywriters, and strategists to grow and promote the brand. Most recently, he was an account manager at BRIGADE, a marketing and design agency in Hadley, where he worked with clients such as SVEDKA Vodka, BIC, Black Box Premium Wines, Woodbridge, World Hotels, and Audience Rewards. He also sits on the board of the Ad Club of Western Massachusetts as its membership chair.

Jamie Trie, the marketing director for the chamber, will be stepping down from her full-time position to develop her own social-media marketing and graphics firm, Berkshire Media Marketing. She will continue working with the chamber as a consultant for its social-media and weekly member newsletters, and to help out with various projects and events.

“With Shaun’s appointment, we are looking forward to accelerating our momentum to grow Lenox into a year-round tourist destination, as well as to renew our efforts to attract people and businesses to Lenox,” said Robert Murray, chamber board president. “I would like to thank Jamie for her efforts over the past two years in helping to bring national recognition to Lenox, as noted by Lenox winning the USA Today 10 Best ‘Best Northeastern Small Town’ title and landing us on their top-10 list for their ‘Best Small Town Cultural Scene,” numerous Expedia mentions, and national media attention. We wish her the best with her new marketing company and look forward to our continued cooperation.”