Martha Rickson Joins Polish National Credit Union

CHICOPEE — Martha Rickson has joined Polish National Credit Union as assistant vice president, retail sales administrator.

Rickson has more than 37 years of retail and commercial banking experience. In her new position, she looks forward to returning to her Wilbraham roots and to the opportunity to introduce Polish National Credit Union to the many customers and friends she has made over the years in that community and in Hampden, Palmer, and Monson as well.

Rickson is a graduate of Springfield Technical Community College, the American Banking Institute, and the New England School of Financial Studies at Babson College. During the course of her career, she was the recipient of the Western Mass Peer Choice Award and a Customer Service Award with national recognition by “Your Money.” She also developed an ongoing refer-a-friend program as a sales tool for attracting new retail business and initiated a financial-awareness education program for graduating high-school seniors. She has also served as treasurer of the Wilbraham Chamber of Commerce.

“Martha has gained a reputation for exceptional service and earning the trust of the community, and she also has the expertise to help change lives,” said James Kelly, president and CEO of Polish National Credit Union. “Her background in retail and commercial banking, complemented by her dedication to developing and maintaining rewarding customer relationships, will serve her well for continued success in her new role with us. We are pleased to have her on our team.”