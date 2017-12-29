Mary Kay Hannon Joins St. Germain Investment Management

SPRINGFIELD — Michael R. Matty, President of D. J. St. Germain Investment Management, Co. Inc. announced the appointment of Mary Kay Hannon to client services associate.

Hannon has a strong working knowledge of client services and financial operations with over a decade of experience in those fields.

Prior to joining St. Germain, Hannon held similar duties and responsibilities at Pioneer Financial Group. She is also a working artist with creations in ceramics and watercolor. Currently she has been focusing on botanical watercolor projects. She has also been active as a volunteer with the Williamsburg Cultural Council.

A graduate of the University of Hartford, Hannon also earned her MFA from Mills College, a small, prestigious liberal arts institution for women. The college is noted as being the first all-women’s four-year college west of the Rockies.

St. Germain is a privately held company specializing in investment management for individuals and institutions. Founded in 1924, St. Germain services national and international clients from two offices, one in Springfield, MA, the other in Lee.