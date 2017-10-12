MBK Launches New Website Featuring Western Mass. Imagery

HOLYOKE — Meyers Brothers Kalicka, P.C. announced the launch of its new website. Featuring dramatic original photography of the Pioneer Valley, mbkcpa.com is a written and visual depiction of MBK’s core mission to serve individuals, businesses, and organizations throughout Western Mass. and beyond. A firm with deep roots, MBK takes a fresh perspective on why it does business in this community and declares its belief in the power and potential of the region.

“We’re very happy with the way the new site highlights our commitment to the individuals and businesses in Western Massachusetts,” said MBK Partner James Barrett. “We work with many local, independent, and family-owned businesses and are always inspired and energized by the strength of community found here in the Pioneer Valley. Our hope was to render this sentiment not only through words, but through a compelling visual representation as well. This new site reflects our passion for our clients, staff, and our community as we move toward the next generation here in Western Mass.”