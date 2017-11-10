MGM Springfield to Host Open House to Launch Career Center

SPRINGFIELD — MGM Springfield is set to open its downtown Career Center on Monday, Nov. 13 from 10 a.m. to noon. Special guests, including local elected and city officials and Massachusetts Gaming Commission representatives, have been invited to tour the center, located at 1259 East Columbus Ave., third floor, prior to the general opening.

The Career Center will be the location for interviewing, hiring, and onboarding processes for MGM Springfield employees ahead of the property’s fall 2018 opening. Activities at the center will cover all aspects of the hiring process, including targeted outreach sessions, interviews, licensing, and training. Resources will include a 20-seat computer lab to help prospective employees build their SkillSmart career profile, two interview rooms for applicant reviews, and an on-site Massachusetts Gaming Commission office to provide hands-on assistance with the employee licensing process.

Parking for the grand-opening event is available on the street via meters or in the I-91 North Garage.