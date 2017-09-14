MSB to Hold Free Workshop on Small-business Retirement Plans

MONSON — Monson Savings Bank will host a complimentary workshop titled “Small-business Retirement Plans” on Tuesday, Sept. 19 from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at the bank’s corporate office, 107A Main St., Monson. It is free and open to the public, and refreshments will be served.

The workshop will be presented by Phil Hahn, regional vice president of Security Benefit. Through a combination of innovative products, strong investment management, and a unique distribution strategy, Security Benefit has become a leader in the U.S. retirement market. Attendees will learn what the state of the retirement plan market is, defined benefit versus defined contribution, the many different types of plans, and much more.

“We are very pleased to be offering this free workshop,” said Steve Lowell, president of Monson Savings Bank. “Owning your own business and making the right retirement-plan choices for you and your employees can be a daunting process. This workshop will help you understand the many different plans, describe the different benefits, and address your questions and concerns.”

Seating is limited, and reservations are required. To RSVP, call Anna Calvanese at (413) 267-1221 or e-mail acalvanese@monsonsavings.com.