MSBDCN Offers Workshop on Starting a Business

SPRINGFIELD — The Mass. Small Business Development Center Network’s Western regional office will offer a free workshop ‘The Basics of Starting a Business,’ four times this fall, starting on Sept. 17.

Presented by Allen Kronick, senior business advisor with the MSBDCN’s Western Mass. office, will focus on business fundamentals, from start-up considerations to business-plan development to funding sources.

It is designed for owners of existing businesses as well as those who are planning to start one.

Oresta Varela, Springfield brand manager of the U.S. Small Business Administration, will also present ‘SBA Advantage,” an overview of SBA’s programs and services.

The program will also be presented on Oct. 1, Nov. 5, and Dec. 3. The location is the STCC Technology Park, Scibelli Enterprise Center, Bldg. 101, 3rd floor. Pre-registration is required; register at www.msbdc.org/wmass/training.