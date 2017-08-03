New England Knowledge Corridor Issues 2017 Business Survey

SPRINGFIELD — Massachusetts and Connecticut business leaders are being surveyed about their companies’ outlook, methods to recruit and retain talent, and thoughts on how to address the region’s most pressing transportation issues.

The 2017 Business Survey is once again being conducted by the New England Knowledge Corridor (NEKC), an interstate partnership of regional development, planning, business, tourism, and educational institutions working together to advance the region’s economic progress.

“The New England Knowledge Corridor is seeking a great response from business leaders in both Connecticut and Massachusetts in order to collect the level of input needed to move forward strategically toward our collective interstate goals,” said NEKC Steering Committee Chairman and Pioneer Valley Planning Commission Executive Director Tim Brennan.

The survey is online and should take no more than 15 minutes to complete. To access the survey, click here. All answers are completely confidential and reported only in aggregate.

The survey will close on Aug. 25, and key results will be released at the NEKC’s 2017 State of the Region Conference on Wednesday, Oct. 18 at Union Station in Springfield.