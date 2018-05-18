OTELCO Hires David Chaplin as Outside Plant Field Technician

GRANBY — OTELCO hired David Chaplin as an outside plant field technician to work out of its Granby office.

In this position, Chaplin is responsible for all aspects of OTELCO network maintenance and customer service in Granby, including both the central office and the outside plant. He also serves as special projects contributor and emergency coverage backup in the Shoreham, Vt. market.

“Dave brings experience and expertise to OTELCO that will benefit the OSP team and other work groups as well. He has quickly become a valuable asset,” said OTELCO Director Wade Moffett.

Chaplin comes to OTELCO with 31 years of service as a technician at Verizon Communications. Most recently, he worked as an engineering project manager at UC Synergetic.

“I am excited to bring my years of telecommunications experience and passion for service excellence to the customers of OTELCO,” Chaplin said. “They deserve our very best, and I’m glad to be part of the team making that happen every day.”

OTELCO Inc. provides wireline telecommunications services in Alabama, Maine, Massachusetts, Missouri, New Hampshire, Vermont, and West Virginia. The company’s services include local and long-distance telephone, digital high-speed data lines, transport services, network access, cable television, and other related services.