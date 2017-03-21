Peter Pan Honors First Four-million-mile Driver at S.T.A.R. Awards

SPRINGFIELD — Peter Pan Bus Lines will honor the country’s first four-million-mile driver, Ed Hope, on Wednesday, March 22 at the company’s annual S.T.A.R. (Super Team Achievement & Recognition) Awards Dinner at the Sheraton Springfield Hotel. Hope will be inducted into the National Safety Council Hall of Fame.

The National Safety Council defines one million miles as the equivalent of twelve consecutive years of driving without an accident of any kind, or, as noted by Peter Pan Chairman and CEO Peter Picknelly, 4.2 trips to the moon, or 40 times around the earth.

This is a significant milestone in a professional motorcoach operator’s career. Peter Pan Bus Lines is proud to have more one- and two-million-mile drivers than any other transportation company of its size. In addition, it is the first bus company in the world to employ drivers who have driven three million, and now four million, miles without an accident.