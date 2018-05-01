Email ‘Picture This’ photos with a caption and contact information to obrien@businesswest.com

Healthy Beginnings

More than 100 community stakeholders, CHD staff, and well-wishers gathered to officially welcome the new CHD Greenfield Center for Wellness to 102 Main St. in downtown Greenfield on April 20. The center, a partnership of CHD and Community Health Center of Franklin County, officially opened for business on Monday, April 30. CHD invested nearly $6.5 million through a combination of private funds, MassDevelopment tax-exempt bonds, and historic tax credits to transform the historic Sears building into a state-of-the-art community health center. Pictured at top: Jim Goodwin, president and CEO of CHD, with Natalie Blias, executive director of the Franklin County Chamber of Commerce. Bottom: Robert Babcock, market president with TD Bank, with Kimberley Lee, vice president of Development at CHD.



Caritas Gala

Mercy Medical Center staged its annual Caritas Gala on April 21 at the MassMutual Center. The gala, with its Motown-inspired theme “Reach Out,” raised funds to support Mercy’s Pathway to Care: Addressing the Opioid Crisis through Intervention, Education, and Treatment. Gala organizers presented two Caritas awards at the event, named after Sister Mary Caritas, SP, vice president of Sisters of Providence congregation and long-time president of Mercy Medical Center. The first went to Gov. Charlie Baker for his vision and leadership around prevention and treatment efforts for those suffering from substance use disorder and his support of individuals and families in recovery. “Recognizing that the opioid crisis is one of the most significant public health issues facing America, Gov. Baker has mobilized efforts across the Commonwealth to tackle the issue through prevention and treatment services; he was a unanimous choice for this important award,” said Mark Fulco, President of Mercy Medical Center and its affiliates, as he presented the honor. The second Caritas Award was presented to Daniel Keenan, vice president of Advocacy and Government Relations for Trinity Health of New England, for his advocacy efforts on behalf of patients at Mercy Medical Center and Providence Behavioral Health Hospital. An attorney and former state representative, he is active in behavioral health advocacy including work with the Massachusetts Health and Hospital Association and the Massachusetts Association of Behavioral Health Systems. Below, from left, Fulco; Sister Caritas; Baker; Robert Roose, MD, MPH, FASAM, vice president of Behavioral Health, Mercy Medical Center; and Sister Kathleen Popko, SP, president, Sisters of Providence congregation. At bottom, from left, Fulco, Baker, and Keenan.