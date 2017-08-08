Picture This

On Track
This aerial shot shows ongoing construction at the future Mercedes-Benz of Springfield, which is on schedule for mid- to late September opening. The $12 million dealership, to be operated by Peter and Michelle Wirth and Rich and Amy Hess of Springfield Automotive Partners, broke ground near exit 6 of the Mass Pike in Chicopee last September.
A Different Mayoral Race
On July 19, the Valley Blue Sox hosted the Running of the Mayors charity event during the Blue Sox vs. Winnipesaukee Muskrats game at MacKenzie Stadium in Holyoke. BusinessWest sponsored the event, which included, from left, Chicopee’s Richard Kos, Westfield’s Brian Sullivan, Holyoke’s Alex Morse, Springfield’s Domenic Sarno, and West Springfield’s Will Reichelt. At right is BusinessWest Editor George O’Brien, who dropped the hat to begin the race, which Morse won, edging out Reichelt. As part of the event, Polish National Credit Union contributed money to be distributed to each community’s Boys & Girls Club.
