Picture This

Meeting the Challenge
Arrha Credit Union recently recognized Ludlow High School honor students for collecting $11,523.97 in non-perishable food items and donations. To show appreciation for their extra efforts, Arrha donated $1,000 to Ludlow High School community efforts. “It’s commendable how the members of the National Honor Society at Ludlow High School worked extra hard to make a positive difference for those in need at the Springfield Open Pantry,” said Michael Ostrowski, Arrha president and CEO. The donations were part of the Rock102 Mayflower Marathon challenge to benefit the Springfield Open Pantry, which raised $132,000 in food and monetary donations. Pictured, from left: Ostrowski; Ludlow High School Vice Principal Nancy Kurty; National Honor Society (NHS) students; Shannon Anderson and Brandi Stratton, NHS advisors; and Tony Sanches, assistant vice president of Retail Operations at Arrha.