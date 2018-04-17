Pioneer Valley Credit Union Awards $4,000 in Scholarships

SPRINGFIELD — Pioneer Valley Credit Union announced the recipients of its 2018 college scholarship program. Each year, PVCU selects four students to receive a $1,000 scholarship to help with college expenses; over the years, it has awarded $70,000 in all. The 2018 recipients were honored at the credit union’s 95th annual meeting on April 2. The scholarships are named in honor of board of directors members who have dedicated their time and service to Pioneer Valley Credit Union and to the credit-union movement.

The 2018 recipients are a group of young adults who have proven themselves in the classroom, on the athletic fields, and in various activities and clubs. Miya Walto of Smith Academy received the Maurice O’Shea Scholarship, John Fiester of Monson High School received the Richard Borden Memorial Scholarship, Janiya Dixon of Longmeadow High School received the Ignatius Collura Scholarship, and Fiona Cioch of Westfield High School received the Ted Klekotka Memorial Scholarship.

“These amazing young adults are the future, and we are excited to invest in their education,” said Anabela Grenier, Pioneer Valley Credit Union president and CEO. “On behalf of the Pioneer Valley Credit Union board of directors and staff, I would like to congratulate all of our 2018 college scholarship recipients and wish them continued success.”