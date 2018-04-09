Pioneer Valley Credit Union Donates $25,000 to Elder-care Unit

SPRINGFIELD — Under its initiative to empower the elderly, Pioneer Valley Credit Union (PVCU), a not-for-profit financial institution, announced it donated $25,000 to the new Acute Care for Elders (ACE) Unit at Baystate Medical Center in Springfield.

Seniors are the fastest-growing group in the U.S. population, and their health is declining. The elderly are three times likely to be hospitalized from chronic diseases. Many hospitals across the country haven’t prepared to treat the number of growing elderly patients nearing end of life. With that in mind, Baystate Medical Center created an acute-care unit specifically for treating the growing number of elderly patients. Since 2014, the program has cared for more than 500 senior patients.

“A good portion of PVCU members are elderly, and we’re proud to provide programs which empower them to be financially stable in their senior years,” said Anabela Grenier, Pioneer Valley Credit Union president and CEO.