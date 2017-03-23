Planned-giving Seminar Slated for April 20 in Great Barrington

GREAT BARRINGTON — Berkshire Taconic Community Foundation and the Nonprofit Center of the Berkshires invite nonprofit executive directors, development staff, and board members to attend “Planned Giving Basics: What Every Nonprofit Should Know.” Led by planned-giving consultant Ellen Estes of Estes Associates and attorney Virginia Stanton Smith of Smith Green & Gold, LLP, the workshop will be held on Thursday, April 20 from 1 to 4 p.m. at Saint James Place, 352 Main St., Great Barrington, Mass.

This training will explore the various elements of planned giving, including how to launch a planned-giving program, identify prospects for planned giving, discuss giving options, and build personal relationships with donors and prospects.

This event is part of Berkshire Taconic’s popular annual “Seminars in Nonprofit Excellence” series. Tickets cost $40 per person, and light food and beverages will be provided. Registration is now open at www.berkshiretaconic.org/pgbasics.