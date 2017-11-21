Registration Open for Intersession 2018 at HCC

HOLYOKE — Registration is now open for Intersession 2018 at Holyoke Community College (HCC), where new and returning students can earn a semester’s worth of credits for one class in just 10 days.

Intersession classes begin Wednesday, Jan. 3, and end Tuesday, Jan. 16. Intersession students can earn up to four credits by taking a single class.

“Intersession presents a great opportunity for students to pick up some extra credits in a very short period of time,” said Monica Perez, vice president of Academic Affairs. “And it’s open to everyone, including students from other colleges who may have returned home to Western Massachusetts for the holidays.”

HCC is offering 37 courses during Intersession 2018 in 22 academic areas, both online and on campus: Anthropology, Business Administration, Communication, Criminal Justice, Economics, Education, Engineering, Environmental Science, General Studies, Geography, Gerontology, Health, Human Services, Law, Management, Marketing, Mathematics, Nutrition, Philosophy, Psychology, Social Science, and Sociology.

For more information about Intersession at HCC or to see a full listing of course offerings, visit www.hcc.edu/intersession.