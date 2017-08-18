Revitalize CDC to Host WNEU Football Team for Project

SPRINGFIELD — More than 125 Western New England University football team members will volunteer to provide yard clean-up and debris removal at the home of Springfield resident Sophia Jeffery along with another city resident today.

Due to Jeffery’s health conditions, she has been unable to maintain her yard. Mrs. Jeffery has lived in her Wellington Street home for 40 years and is an active member of the Springfield community.

The scope of work today includes removing overgrown bushes; trimming shrubs and trees; painting the foundation and side porch; and repairing and staining the handicap ramp.

Since Revitalize CDC’s inception in 1992, the organization has repaired and rehabilitated more than 600 homes with the help of 10,000 volunteers, investing $30 million into Western Mass. In the past year, Revitalize CDC completed 76 home repair, modification and rehabilitation projects on the homes of low-income families with children, elderly citizens, military veterans and people with special needs.