Revitalize CDC, WNEU Grid Squad Team up for Project

SPRINGFIELD — More than 135 Western New England University football team members will volunteer to provide a yard clean-up and repair/preserve a handicap ramp at the home of Springfield resident Tammy Golphin along with another city resident today.

Golphin has lost both of her legs and most of her eye site from complications related to diabetes. Golphin, her husband, Prince, and teenage daughter Amiracle have lived in their home for almost 15 years. She said she named her daughter “Amiracle” because she was “a miracle” for her. Tammy’s husband, Prince is unable to work as Tammy’s care requires 24/7 care including bringing her to doctor appointments and dialysis.

stated: “It’s very important to us that especially in the thick of preseason camp, we consider the needs of others before our own needs,” said Western New England University Head Football Coach Jason Lebeau. “I love that Revitalize CDC gives our guys the opportunity to do just that and give back to the city of Springfield.” The scope of work on Friday includes applying a wood/stain preservative to her handicap ramp, trimming shrubs and trees, and making minor repairs to her handicap ramp.