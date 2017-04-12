ServiceNet Offers Community Info Session on Shared Living Program

CHICOPEE — Those who would like to learn more about ServiceNet’s Shared Living program for adults with developmental disability or brain injury are invited to attend an informational session on Monday, April 24 at 6 p.m. at 355 Front St., Chicopee. Current providers will discuss their experience with the Shared Living program, and ServiceNet’s staff will provide application details for those who are interested in becoming a provider.

Shared Living gives program participants the opportunity to live with people in the community who have chosen to open their homes and provide needed structure and support. Matches are often made based on interests shared by hosts and participants — from art, music, and sports to volunteering.

ServiceNet provides hosts with training and ongoing support in their work with people who often struggle with some of the daily tasks of living. Hosts are paid a monthly, tax-free stipend for their time, and they receive funds to cover the individual’s living expenses.

ServiceNet offers services and programs throughout Western and Central Mass., providing individualized, effective mental health-care and human services.