SPRINGFIELD — On Saturday, June 9 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Shriners Hospitals for Children – Springfield will offer a safe and effective way to dispose of important papers and personal documents.

For a donation to benefit the hospital, Infoshred LLC of East Windsor, Conn. will provide shredding services. The public is invited to start their spring cleaning by gathering all the papers cluttering their office or home, and bring them to the hospital to shred.