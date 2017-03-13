South Hadley & Granby Chamber Offers Day of Fun at Mohegan Sun

SOUTH HADLEY — South Hadley & Granby Chamber of Commerce members and the public are invited to a day-long adventure at Mohegan Sun on Sunday, April 2. The bus will depart from 501 Newton St., South Hadley (the old Big Y parking lot) at 9:30 a.m. and return at approximately 6:30 p.m.

Proceeds from the event will benefit scholarships to graduating high-school seniors of South Hadley and Granby and the South Hadley and Granby Councils on Aging. The $35 cost includes a $15 food credit and $15 of free bets on the Big 6 Wheel.

To reserve a spot, call Alex Wearn LaFlamme at Florence Bank, (413) 587-1892; Kay Sordillo at Easthampton Savings Bank, (413) 536-4500; or the chamber office, (413) 532-6451. Payment is due at the time of reservation. Checks should be payable to the South Hadley and Granby Chamber of Commerce.