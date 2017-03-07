Speed Networking Back by Popular Demand

SPRINGFIELD — The Springfield Regional Chamber will stage its popular Speed Networking event on March 14 from 3:30 to 5 p.m. at Lattitude, 1338 Memorial Ave., West Springfield. The event provides attendees with a quick and entertaining opportunity to introduce themselves and pitch their company to the other attendees.

The core concept to speed networking is the “elevator speech,” a short summary of an individual, business, organization, product or service — a summary that a person could deliver in the time span of a short elevator ride. Attendees will be divided into two groups, seated across from each other. Each group member will have 60 seconds to give his/her elevator speech to the person seated directly across from him/her. Once each member has given their elevator speech, they will change seats and the process will begin again with a new partner. The round robin format of networking will continue until the event is over.

Only one person per company can attend the event so that attendees are able to meet with someone from a different company at each interaction.

The event will begin with registration and light refreshments at 3:30 p.m. To accommodate the event, no admittance will be allowed after 3:55 p.m. Reservations are $20 in advance for members ($25 at the door), $30 for general admission ($35 at the door). Reservations must be made online and in advance at www.springfieldregionalchamber.com or by contacting events@springfieldregionalchamber.com.