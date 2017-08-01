Springfield College Athletic Training Program Earns Accreditation

SPRINGFIELD — The Springfield College Athletic Training Program has been granted 10 years of continuing accreditation by the Commission on Accreditation of Athletic Training Education (CAATE). The Springfield College Athletic Training Class of 2017 earned a 100% first-time pass rate on the Board of Certification (BOC) examination.

Accreditation by CAATE is focused on student and program outcomes, including board of certification exam first-time passing rates and student placement in graduate-level programs. Accreditation is important because, in order to be eligible to sit for the board of certification exam for athletic training, a student must graduate from an accredited athletic-training education program.

“The CAATE appreciates the work and dedication required to obtain accreditation,” said CAATE President Mark Merrick. “The CAATE recognizes the faculty, staff, and administrators at Springfield College for their commitment to the advancement of education in athletic training, as well as the program’s dedication to the preparation of qualified athletic-training professionals.”

Springfield College has a long-standing tradition in preparing athletic trainers for successful careers dating back to 1925. As part of this internationally recognized program, students gain the training and experience to help them succeed in the field. Springfield College’s athletic-training tradition includes thousands of graduates employed by professional teams, high schools, and colleges and universities.