Springfield College Names Christopher Hakala to New Position

SPRINGFIELD — Springfield College named Chris Hakala director of the Center for Excellence in Teaching, Learning, and Scholarship. The newly created academic-affairs position was developed through the college’s strategic planning process, and the center strives to foster intellectual engagement across the curriculum through evidence-based programs and services that increases collaboration, communication, and community to promote the enhancement of student learning.

“I am excited to join Springfield College and work with such an exceptional group of faculty and students,” said Hakala. “My hope is to turn our Center for Excellence in Teaching, Learning and Scholarship into the premier center in the area. I believe we have all the pieces in place to do this, and our faculty and students will benefit so much from the increased conversations around excellence in pedagogy.”

Hakala brings more than 20 years of experience as a faculty member at various institutions in higher education. Most recently, he served as executive director for the Center for Teaching and Learning at Quinnipiac University. Before joining Quinnipiac, he taught psychology at the University of New Hampshire, Gettysburg College, Lycoming College, American International College, and Western New England University, where he served as director of the Center for Teaching and Learning from 2009 to 2014.

Hakala earned a bachelor’s degree in psychology from Castleton State College, and his master’s degree and PhD in psychology from the University of New Hampshire.