Springfield Innovation Center Project Set to Resume

SPRINGFIELD — DevelopSpringfield announced it will restart renovation work on the Springfield Innovation Center in mid-June, the Republican reported.

MassDevelopment, the state’s finance and development agency, sent DevelopSpringfield a commitment letter this week regarding project financing, according to Nicholas Fyntrilakis, chairman of the DevelopSpringfield board of directors, who hopes the local agency can close on $1.8 million in loans by the end of May.

Fyntrilakis pegged the new project budget as just more than $7 million, an increase from the original $5.5 million budget.