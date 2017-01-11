Springfield Science Museum Explores the Human Microbiome

SPRINGFIELD — Trillions of microbes make their homes inside our bodies, and the Springfield Museums will introduce visitors to them. Visitors of all ages can explore the fascinating and complex world that is the human microbiome in “Zoo in You,” a new exhibition on view Jan. 21 through April 30 at the Springfield Science Museum.

At “Zoo in You,” visitors can learn who our constant microbial companions are, where they live, how diverse they are, and in what ways scientists are discovering just how important they are to our personal health. Visitors are invited to explore this vibrant world of our inner micro-organisms through engaging, interactive, and bilingual exhibits and programs.

“‘Zoo in You’ is a hoot,” said David Stier, director of the Science Museum. “You find out you are never alone — you have lots of very little companions. Most are good, some are bad, and many are just weird-looking. It’s fun for the whole family.”

To celebrate the exhibit opening on January 21, the museums will offer a variety of family programs. Highlights include Science in Motion, a mesmerizing blend of comedy and science by Robert Rivest, and a live animal demonstration, plus hands-on art and science. All activities are free with museum admission and supported by the TD Charitable Foundation.

“Zoo in You” was produced and is toured by the Oregon Museum of Science and Industry. This exhibit was made possible by a Science Education Partnership Award (SEPA) from the National Institutes of Health (NIH). The exhibition is sponsored locally by United Bank. The MassMutual Foundation is the season supporter of the Springfield Museums.