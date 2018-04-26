STCC to Offer Sterile Processing Technician Course This Summer

SPRINGFIELD — Springfield Technical Community College (STCC) will offer a 10-week course this summer for students who want to start a career as a sterile processing technician.

The Sterile Process Technician credit certification course, which runs June 4 to Aug. 8, will be taught Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday from 5 to 9 p.m. on the STCC campus, Building 20, Room 334.

The course teaches students vital infection-control techniques to keep hospitals and other medical facilities, as well as surgical instruments, safe and free from the spread of diseases, said Christopher Scott, dean of the School of Health and Patient Simulation.

Subjects covered will include the latest advancements in sterilization processes and anatomy, physiology, microbiology, instrumentation, decontamination, and infection control. Instructors will demonstrate different forms of sterilization. In addition, the training will include a clinical practicum to help students get actual experience in the field.

The six-credit course will prepare students to sit for the SPD Technician Certification Exam and can assist students in getting qualifications to work in a hospital, clinic, or other type of medical center.

For more information about the course and how to get started, e-mail the School of Health & Patient Simulation at shps@stcc.edu or call (413) 755-7477. To register for this course, contact the Registrar’s Office at (413) 755-4321 or visit Building 15, first floor.