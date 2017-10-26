Steven Weiss to Discuss Chapter 13 Plan at Bankruptcy Symposium

SPRINGFIELD — Attorney Steven Weiss will speak about the new Chapter 13 plan as part of the 16th annual Western Mass. Bankruptcy Symposium presented by the Massachusetts Bar Assoc. (MBA) on Tuesday, Nov. 7 from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Western New England University School of Law. Weiss is a shareholder with the regional law firm Shatz, Schwartz and Fentin, P.C.

“I am honored to again be among the distinguished presenters for this symposium,” Weiss said. “This year’s program will provide practical information for bankruptcy professionals and attorneys. I will specifically address the new Chapter 13 plan, form, and rules.”

Weiss concentrates his practice in the areas of commercial and consumer bankruptcy, reorganization, and litigation. He supervises the firm’s bankruptcy, reorganization, and workout practice and represents creditors, debtors, and others in both commercial and consumer bankruptcy cases throughout Massachusetts.

In addition, Weiss is a member of the MBA, the Hampden County Bar Assoc., the American Bankruptcy Institute, and the National Assoc. of Bankruptcy Trustees. He has been a member of the private panel of Chapter 7 trustees for the District of Massachusetts since 1987 and also serves as a Chapter 11 trustee.