Tighe & Bond Ranks Ninth in ‘Top New England Design Firms’ List

WESTFIELD — Tighe & Bond, a Northeast leader in engineering and environmental consulting, has been ranked ninth in the Engineering News Record’s (ENR) New England Top Design Firms edition. In addition, the firm was named among the Top 200 Environmental Firms by ENR, and appeared for the first time as a Top 60 Engineering Firm nationwide by Building Design + Construction.

“We are very fortunate that our firm’s rankings advanced in several key industry publications,” said David Pinsky, president and CEO of Tighe & Bond. “This is very much in line with our strategy to accelerate our staffing growth to support our clients across the region. Our goal is to provide a broad portfolio of engineering and environmental services to our valued clients in New England and New York state.”

Other recent rankings for Tighe & Bond include number 154 on ENR’s list of Top 200 Environmental Firms, based on environmental-specific revenue from 2016; number 260 on ENR’s Top 500 Design Firms, based on design-specific revenue from 2016; and sixth on Hartford Business Journal’s list of Largest Engineering Firms in Greater Hartford.