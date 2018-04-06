Training and Workforce Options to Host Financial Industry Forum

SPRINGFIELD — Training and Workforce Options (TWO), a partnership between Holyoke Community College and Springfield Technical Community College (STCC), will host an employer-engagement forum focused on the financial-services industry on Thursday, May 3 from 8 to 10 a.m. at STCC’s Scibelli Hall, Rooms 701 and 702.

The forum will provide financial professionals with information on workforce-development training opportunities and related services offered by experienced trainers from HCC and STCC. TWO representatives also will discuss how regional businesses can secure Massachusetts Workforce Training Fund Grants to enhance training efforts for their workers.

The forum is geared toward financial professionals and their businesses, with the goal of gathering input about workforce-development needs. The information shared will allow the TWO team to custom-design affordable programs that fit industry needs and make measurable differences to companies’ bottom line.

The event is free, and refreshments will be provided. The deadline to register is April 27. To register, visit www.eventbrite.com and search ‘STCC.’