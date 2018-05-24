Unemployment Picture Improves Across Massachusetts in April

BOSTON — Local unemployment rates decreased in 24 labor market areas in the state during the month of April, the Executive Office of Labor and Workforce Development reported.

Compared to April 2017, the rates dropped in 20 labor market areas, remained unchanged in one area, and increased in three labor-market areas.

All 15 areas for which job estimates are published recorded a seasonal job gain in April. The largest gains occurred in the Boston-Cambridge-Newton, Springfield, Barnstable, Worcester, Lowell-Billerica-Amesbury, and Framingham areas.

From April 2017 to April 2018, 12 of the 15 areas added jobs, with the largest percentage gains in the Haverhill-Newburyport-Amesbury, Brockton-Bridgewater-Easton, Lynn-Saugus-Marblehead, Lowell-Billerica-Chelmsford, and Worcester areas. The Pittsfield-area jobs level remained unchanged over the month.

In order to compare the statewide rate to local unemployment rates, the Bureau of Labor Statistics estimates the statewide unadjusted unemployment rate for April was 3.3%.

Last week, the Executive Office of Labor and Workforce Development reported the statewide seasonally adjusted unemployment rate in the month of April remained at 3.5% for the seventh consecutive month. The statewide seasonally adjusted jobs estimate showed a 6,100-job gain in April, and an over-the-year gain of 47,600 jobs.

The unadjusted unemployment rates and job estimates for the labor-market areas reflect seasonal fluctuations and therefore may show different levels and trends than the statewide seasonally adjusted estimates.

The estimates for labor force, unemployment rates, and jobs for Massachusetts are based on different statistical methodology specified by the U.S. Department of Labor’s Bureau of Labor Statistics.