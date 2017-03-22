Western New England University to Host Business Policy Discussion

SPRINGFIELD — The Western New England University (WNEU) School of Law continues its series of national policy discussions, “Trump: First 100 Days,” on Thursday, March 23 with a focus on the Trump administration’s business policies and, in particular, how the administration’s policies may impact small businesses and entrepreneurs.

The Trump administration has a pro-business reputation, and some of its early policy choices reflect preferences of certain industries over others. ‘Business’ is a broad term, however, and the impact of policies that may benefit one type of business may not have the same effect on other businesses.

The event, scheduled to take place from noon to 1 p.m. in the Blake Law Center at WNEU, will be moderated by Professor Art Wolf, director of the Institute for Legislative and Governmental Affairs in the School of Law. The forum is free and open to the public.