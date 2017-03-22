Wheeler & Taylor Acquires GoodWorks Insurance Office

GREAT BARRINGTON — Wheeler & Taylor Insurance of Great Barrington announced it has purchased the Great Barrington office of GoodWorks Insurance. Chad Yonker, chairman of GoodWorks Insurance, will become a shareholder and chairman at Wheeler & Taylor. George A. Ryan Jr. president of Wheeler & Taylor, will continue in his role as president indefinitely and remains the company’s majority shareholder.

“We’ve formed a strategic alliance,” Yonker said. “We’ll work together on all aspects of each other’s businesses, allowing us to better serve our clients and creating more opportunity for growth at both organizations.”

Added Ryan, “working with a progressive organization like GoodWorks will be great for our business, our employees, our community, and our clients. The resources at the disposal of this partnership will be tremendous. We’re already using our combined strength to pursue large commercial accounts that may not have been possible for either organization to attract independently. The feedback has been very positive.”

Both organizations have a long history of supporting their communities through charitable giving, and will continue to do so going forward. Wheeler & Taylor will license the GoodWorks Insurance charitable-giving program to continue to support local organizations and charities in Massachusetts.

GoodWorks and Wheeler & Taylor are neighbors in Great Barrington. When GoodWorks closes its local office at 343 Main St., its customers will go next door to 333 Main St. to be served by Wheeler & Taylor. All the GoodWorks staff in Great Barrington have been offered positions at Wheeler & Taylor.