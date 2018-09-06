WSU to Host Info Session for Master’s Programs in Counseling, Applied Behavior Analysis

WESTFIELD — An information session for Westfield State University’s master of arts programs in counseling and applied behavior analysis programs will be held on Wednesday, Sept. 26, at 6 p.m. in the lobby of the Horace Mann Center, 333 Western Ave., Westfield. Individuals interested in careers such as behavior analysts, clinicians, family and marriage counselors, and guidance or adjustment counselors should consider attending to find out how a graduate degree can help them attain one of these positions.

The Department of Psychology offers a 60-credit graduate program designed to serve the student who plans to enter the applied fields of counseling or psychology after receiving the master’s degree. The program offers four specialized tracks: school guidance counseling, school adjustment counseling (non-licensure), forensic mental-health counseling, and mental-health counseling.

Westfield State University also offers a 48-credit master of arts program in applied behavior analysis for individuals who work, or aspire to work, in a number of different settings, such as schools (including regular and special-education classrooms), business and industry, healthcare, and other community-based settings.

“Westfield State’s graduate training in counseling meets all requirements for entry licensure in school counseling and all pre-master’s content and field experience requirements for mental-health counselors,” said Robert Hayes, chair of WSU’s graduate programs in Psychology. “We particularly value small classes for technique-related courses, where graduate candidates receive outstanding individual attention, as well as group supervision during the development of their counseling skills. Counseling is both a science and an art, and our graduate training program attends to both.”

Attendees of the information session will have an opportunity to speak with faculty and members of the outreach team about the program and its application process. The $50 application fee will be waived for all attendees. To RSVP, visit www.gobacknow.com. For more information, call (413) 572-8020 or e-mail [email protected].