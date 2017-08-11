Young Dancers Get Star Treatment from DiGrigoli School Students

CHICOPEE — DiGrigoli School of Cosmetology Students spent a recent morning creating stage-worthy looks for 15 children at the Boys & Girls Club of Chicopee. The children, ranging in age from 5 to 17, had been working with the team at Ohana School of Performing Arts once a week in preparation for their dance performance at Pioneer Valley Performing Arts High School in South Hadley later that day. Ashley Kohl, owner of Ohana, had invited the children to join the recital.

The DiGrigoli School of Cosmetology junior class, accompanied by instructor Tamika Jones, had a great time collaborating with the children on hip-hop inspired looks. Using bandanas, bows, and dance-proof up-dos, the children were all smiles and ready to hit the stage.

“We are so thankful to the students at DiGrigoli School of Cosmetology for taking time out of their schedules to come down to the Club on a Sunday morning and do hair and makeup,” said Lynn Morrissette, Marketing & Development Director for the Chicopee club. “This allowed for the Boys & Girls Club kids to enjoy some pampering and feel confident as they performed their dance routines on stage.”

Several Boys and Girls Club of Chicopee staff members, including Program Director Desirae Malave, Training Coordinator Amy Underwood, and Operations Manager Tara Korepta, helped to coordinate this event.