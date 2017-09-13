Zeynep Dere Receives Dean’s Beans Organic Coffee Scholarship at ILI

NORTHAMPTON — Zeynep Dere is the recipient of a scholarship established by Dean’s Beans Organic Coffee for area immigrants and refugees studying at the Northampton-based International Language Institute (ILI) of Massachusetts. The scholarship allows Dere to enroll in ILI’s intensive English program. Her application was chosen from many submitted by immigrants and refugees in the school’s free English evening classes for immigrants and refugees.

Dere, from Turkey, has been a student in the free English classes since 2015. When not busy with her family and school, she volunteers her time to raise funds for needy children, at one time for orphanages in Turkey and now in Western Mass.

“I am very excited,” Dere said. “This means I can study English more every week, and that is good for my family and me. Dean’s Beans is helping to make my dreams come true.”

Dean Cycon, founder/owner of Dean’s Beans, came up with the idea for the scholarship after learning about the school’s free English classes. “I wanted to make it possible for one of these hard-working students to benefit from more of the excellent instruction I witnessed at ILI,” he said. “A scholarship seemed the best way to make that happen.”

Added ILI Executive Director Caroline Gear, “this is a perfect match. We promote strong, diverse communities through high-quality language instruction, and Dean’s support of our efforts fits well with his company’s commitment to social activism. We thank him for this scholarship, the first at our school.”