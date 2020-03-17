3 Elements of Your Brand That Can Shine Through in These Harrowing Times

Courtesy of AdWeek.com

Do tough times reveal the true character of a brand? Facing the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and subsequent disruption in nearly all industry sectors, how might a brand’s choices reveal its nature or true personality, strengthen or damage or perhaps transform its relationship with stakeholders?

POPULAR NOW

1. Surviving a Brand Quarantine During Coronavirus

2. Snapchat Might Be Best Positioned for Coronavirus Outbreak

3. How the Coronavirus Is Disrupting the Advertising Industry