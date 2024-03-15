94.7 WMAS Radiothon Raises $289,355 for Baystate Children’s Hospital

SPRINGFIELD — The annual 94.7 WMAS Children’s Miracle Network Radiothon, held on March 5-6, transformed the 94.7 WMAS studios at the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame into a bustling hub of generosity and compassion. This year, the Radiothon raised $289,355 in support of Baystate Children’s Hospital.

Throughout the two-day event, the Kellogg Krew, alongside other 94.7 WMAS personalities, spearheaded fundraising efforts, rallying listeners and supporters to contribute to this vital cause. The response underscored the compassion and generosity prevalent in Western Mass. to make a difference in the lives of children facing medical challenges.

“We can’t believe the support Radiothon receives from the local community,” Audacy Senior Vice President Craig Swimm said. “We are so lucky to have a hospital like Baystate in our backyard.”

The impact of the 94.7 WMAS Radiothon extends far beyond monetary donations, embodying a collective dedication to nurturing and safeguarding the well-being of the youngest members of the community, while also spotlighting the tireless efforts of Baystate Children’s Hospital’s doctors, nurses, and staff. Since its inception, the Radiothon raised more than $5,000,000 for local children.

Donations are still being accepted. Visit wmaskids.com for more information.