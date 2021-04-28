Series on Workplace Violence Prevention

April 27, May 26, June 30: The Employers Assoc. of the NorthEast (EANE) and its training partners from Protective Advanced Safety Services (PASS), will present a three-part training series at EANE’s Agawam training center for regional employers on workplace violence prevention. The first workshop is slated for 3 to 5 p.m. Session topics include “Who’s Coming to Work,” “CALM: De-escalation Strategies,” and “Hire Right, Fire Smart.” All three sessions are designed to equip employers with the tools and knowledge they need to keep their workplaces safe from violence, including microaggressions, employee-relations escalations, and the worst-case scenario: an active shooter. Space in this training series is limited to 10 participants as EANE is following state guidelines on social distancing and capacity limits. The cost for the program is $331.50 for all three sessions. Interested parties can reach out to Allison Ebner at [email protected] or call (413) 789-6400 for more information.

HCC Women’s Leadership Luncheon

April 28, May 26: Dr. Sarah Perez McAdoo, population health capstone director at UMass Medical School, and Jessica Collins, executive director of the Public Health Institute of Western Massachusetts, will be the featured presenters at the Holyoke Community College (HCC) Women’s Leadership Luncheon Series on April 28. They will lead a discussion titled “Courageous Actions” from noon to 1:15 p.m. The 2021 Women’s Leadership Luncheon Series takes place over Zoom on the fourth Wednesday of each month. Participants join a group of women leaders to discuss current issues and ideas to help their leadership development. They also have the opportunity to build a network of women leaders to help them navigate their careers. The May 26 event, called “Leading Through Change,” will feature Margaret Tantillo, executive director of Dress for Success Western Massachusetts, and Jess Roncarati-Howe, the organization’s program director. Sessions cost $20 each. Space is limited, and advance registration is required. To register, visit hcc.edu/leadership-luncheons.

‘Spring into Wellness’

May 4, 18; June 1: Springfield Technical Community College and the STCC Foundation will kick off a free learning series for the Western Mass. community that combines education and wellness in a fun and engaging format. Called “Spring Into Wellness,” the season begins with a three-part virtual series conducted on Tuesdays at 6:30 p.m. The sessions include: “Health Cooking at Home” with Nadim Kashouh, owner of Nadim’s Mediterranean in Springfield, on May 4; “Financial Wellness Checkup” with Anthony Rondinelli, associate professor of Business Administration at STCC, on May 18; and “Total and Holistic Wellness Practices” with Sheila Magalhaes, owner of Heartsong Yoga Center in East Longmeadow, on June 1. The STCC Foundation is offering community sponsorship opportunities for the series. E-mail Kelly Galanis at [email protected] for more information about sponsorship. To register to attend the event, visit www.stcc.edu/wellness.

Community Shred Days

May 8, 14; June 11: Just in time for spring cleaning, Freedom Credit Union will again offer the opportunity for Western Mass. residents to securely purge unwanted paperwork. In cooperation with PROSHRED Springfield, Freedom is offering free Community Shred Days at six of its branches in Springfield, Feeding Hills, Northampton, Greenfield, Chicopee, and Ludlow. The schedule is as follows: Saturday, May 8, 9-10 a.m., 1976 Main St. Springfield; Saturday, May 8, 11 a.m. to noon, 959 Springfield St. Feeding Hills; Friday, May 14, 9-10 a.m., 226 King St., Northampton; Friday, May 14, 11 a.m. to noon, 74 Main St. Greenfield; Friday, June 11, 9-10 a.m., 1976 Memorial Dr., Chicopee; and Friday, June 11, 11 a.m. to noon, 645 Center St., Ludlow. The public is invited to bring old bills, bank statements, tax returns, and other sensitive documents for free, quick, and secure on-site shredding. Members and non-members alike may bring up to five file boxes or paper bags per vehicle to the events. Masks are required, and social-distancing guidelines will be in effect.

VA Healthcare Virtual Summit

May 24-26: The Institute for Defense and Government Advancement (IDGA) announced plans for the IDGA VA Healthcare Summit. HCN is sponsoring this event, at which attendees will have the opportunity to meet with the leaders positioned to provide substantive change across the department, with a particular focus on advancing patient advocacy and experience, digital transformation, community and vendor engagement, e-learning, the VA’s innovation ecosystem, and more. IDGA’s summit will highlight these areas across the agenda, as well as include enabling VA initiatives currently underway to advance the most critical needs for veterans across the U.S. This year’s agenda, developed through indepth research by IDGA, covers a range of topics, including VHA innovation ecosystem initiatives, VA telehealth capabilities, financial management and business-transformation efforts, and a deep dive into clinical delivery. For more information and to view the agenda, visit www.idga.org/events-veteransaffairshealthcare-spring. To join and receive a 20% discount, register at bit.ly/3sts2FV and quote code VAH_HCN. All federal, state, and local government, as well as military and law enforcement, can attend at no cost.