People on the Move

United Way of Pioneer Valley (UWPV) announced that Megan Moynihan, who has been serving as interim CEO since February 2023, has officially been appointed CEO of the organization, effective immediately. Moynihan was selected by the UWPV board of directors after a nationwide search. Moynihan has more than 18 years of experience in the nonprofit sector, including 12 years at UWPV. She joined the organization in 2012 as a finance and accounting analyst and worked her way up to chief operating officer in 2022. In that role, she oversaw the development and implementation of UWPV’s strategic plan, grantmaking, and community partnerships. She also led the organization’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic, including launching the COVID-19 Relief Fund and shifting programming in response to community needs. Scott Grodsky, chair of the UWPV board of directors, said Moynihan was the unanimous choice of the board after a rigorous and competitive process.

Dietz & Company Architects announced that Jie Chen, AIA has completed the Architectural Registration Examination and met all of the requirements for architectural licensure in the Commonwealth of Massachusetts. Chen joined Dietz & Company in 2017 as an architectural associate upon graduating with her master of architecture degree from UMass Amherst. Since then, she has grown within the company and shown her talent and enthusiasm working on a variety of projects in the hospitality, public, and multi-family housing sectors. Now as a licensed architect, she has been promoted from her role as architectural staff to the position of architect.

Westfield State University President Linda Thompson appointed William Salka as provost and vice president for Academic Affairs. Salka will begin his duties on July 5. Among talented candidates, Salka was distinguished by his academic leadership as provost for Eastern Connecticut State University for the past six years, during which time he was widely recognized as a champion of faculty scholarship and research and students’ academic pursuits. He believes in the importance of a dynamic undergraduate and graduate learning experience in which faculty and employees work cooperatively to develop the knowledge, skills, and character essential for students to become responsible leaders and engaged citizens. Salka received a bachelor’s degree in political science and government from Lewis & Clark College and a doctorate in political science and government from Colorado State University. Prior to serving as chief academic officer for Eastern Connecticut State University, he taught numerous courses in American government, environmental policy, and globalization in his capacity as professor of Political Science since 2000.

Phillips Insurance Agency Inc. announced that Brooke Barre, senior account management in the Commercial Insurance department, has earned the prestigious CPCU (chartered property casualty underwriter) designation. The CPCU is considered the most valuable credential in the industry for demonstrating insurance and risk-management skills. The CPCU program is a multi-year program focusing on in-depth risk-management analysis of complex insurance risks. Barre will attend the CPCU induction ceremonies this November at the Coronado Springs resort in Orlando, Fla. A graduate of Bridgewater State University, she joined Phillips Insurance in 2020.

bankESB recently promoted Michelle Raskevitz to vice president, Learning and Development. Raskevitz joined bankESB as a teller in the bank’s College Highway, Southampton office, and is about to celebrate her 30-year work anniversary at bankESB. She has held various roles, primarily in the realm of training, and was most recently assistant vice president, Learning and Development. Over the course of her career, she has grown the Learning and Development department into a place where everyone is both a teacher and a student, continuously growing, sharing, and innovating together, all under her leadership. She enjoys helping others unlock their full potential, and she has had a hand in developing many of bankESB’s leaders. Raskevitz obtained her associate degree in business administration from Greenfield Community College, as well as multiple diplomas and certificates from the Center for Financial Training. She also graduated with honors from the New England School for Financial Studies in 2013. She has an extensive background of community involvement and volunteer experience with organizations like Credit for Life and the Easthampton High School Council, and currently is chairperson of the executive board of directors for the Center for Financial Training.

Greenfield Cooperative Bank (GCB) announced the promotions of 14 team members. Jeremy Payson is being promoted to executive vice president, Finance. He holds an MBA in finance and economics from Western New England University and has been with the bank since 2022. Chris Wilkey is being promoted to vice president, Information Systems. He has been with GCB since 2007. Casey Cusson is being promoted to vice president, Treasury Management officer. He joined the bank in 2017. Julie Gonzales is being promoted to assistant vice president, Human Resources. She has been with Greenfield Co-op since 2012. Siobhan Tripp is being promoted to marketing director. She has been with GCB since 2020. Harlin Glovacki is being promoted to branch manager-in-training. He has been with GCB since 2022. Annette Baker is being promoted to customer service representative. She has been with GCB since 2021. Brandi Knowlton is being promoted to customer service representative. She has been with GCB since 2024. Aaron Thompson is being promoted to customer service representative. He has been with GCB since 2023. Sarah Beresford is being promoted to head teller. She has been with GCB since 2022. Samantha Kelley is being promoted to assistant manager. She has been with GCB since 2013. Kim Fontaine is being promoted to senior underwriter. She has been with GCB since 2023. Angie Macleay is being promoted to senior underwriter. She has been with GCB since 2009. Aaron Frentzos is being promoted to senior technology specialist. He has been with GCB since 2013.

Pittsfield Cooperative Bank announced the hiring of Zachary Gundler to its Commercial Lending team as a vice president. He has significant experience in commercial lending, commercial real-estate assessment, credit risk analysis, portfolio management, relationship management, and business development. Gundler joins the bank after working for the previous 10 years at Berkshire Bank in its Commercial Lending and Business Banking departments. For the last four and a half years, he has been a vice president, Business Banking officer, managing customers with annual revenues ranging from $3 million to $25 million and originating loans up to $3 million. “Coop Bank is excited to add Zach to our growing team,” CEO J. Jay Anderson said. “He has significant experience in lending, commercial real-estate valuation, relationship management and development, and risk analysis.”Gundler has a bachelor’a degree in business administration and an MBA from the Massachusetts College of Liberal Arts (MCLA). He currently serves on the Vermont Banking Assoc. commercial lending committee and previously served on the MCLA alumni board.

Kuhn Riddle Architects & Designers announced the promotion of Garrison Piers-Gamble to the position of senior project manager. Piers-Gamble brings a wealth of experience and expertise to this elevated role, having demonstrated exceptional leadership and a deep understanding of sustainable architecture principles throughout his career. As a certified passive house consultant, and with experience working on a Living Building Challenge project, he is poised to drive the firm’s commitment to sustainability to new heights. Piers-Gamble has played a pivotal role in the firm’s engagement in the AIA 2030 Commitment, with a goal that all the firm’s projects will achieve net-zero emissions by 2030. His dedication to excellence, coupled with his strong background in architectural project management and enthusiastic approach to sustainable design, has earned him recognition from clients and colleagues alike. As senior project manager, he will lead the firm’s efforts in advancing sustainable and passive house design principles across all projects. He will work closely with clients, design teams, and industry partners to develop tailored solutions that minimize environmental impact while maximizing energy efficiency and exceeding clients’ expectations.

Dana Burton, scholarship chair for the Zonta Club of Quaboag Valley, announced that Veera Patel is this year’s Young Women in Public Affairs scholarship recipient. Patel is a senior at Minnechaug Regional High School. She is president of the National Honor Society, plays on the girls’ varsity volleyball team, and is involved with Student Council, Key Club, International Club, and World Care Club. She also enjoys volunteering at community organizations and working with and mentoring youth in sports and social skill building. Looking forward, Patel would like to pursue the fields of business finance and law at Bryant University in Rhode Island.