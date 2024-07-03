People on the Move

KeyBank announced that Hans Jung has joined the bank as senior relationship manager within its Connecticut and Western Mass. middle-market Commercial Banking team. In this role, he will work with companies with annual revenues from $10 million to $2 billion, offering a range of corporate finance solutions, treasury management, and liquidity solutions tailored to meet their unique business needs. In addition, Jung will work with private-equity sponsors to support their investment strategies with acquisition financing. With extensive experience advising clients and providing comprehensive financial solutions, including M&A transactions, he will support the growth and success of KeyBank’s middle-market clients and report to Matthew Hummel, market president and Commercial Banking executive. Jung brings an extensive background in corporate finance, transaction banking, trade finance, capital markets, and liquidity management, cultivated from previous underwriting, portfolio-management, and relationship-management roles with Santander Bank and Webster Bank, among others. He is committed to community involvement, actively volunteering with organizations such as the Metro Hartford Alliance, LISC, and the United Way. He also served as chairman of the Audit Commission for the city of Hartford, a board member of the Connecticut China Council, and a program committee member for ACG-CT. He is a CFA charter holder with bachelor’s and master’s degrees in finance from Boston College.

Nicole Blais, CEO of Holyoke, Chicopee, Springfield (HCS) Head Start Inc., was recently re-elected to the Massachusetts Head Start Assoc. (MHSA) board of directors and will also serve as treasurer. MHSA serves as the voice of nearly 30 Head Start and Early Head Start programs across Massachusetts. The not-for-profit membership organization provides collaborative learning opportunities, leverages partnerships, and advocates for Head Start programs. Blais has spent most of her entire career with Head Start. Beginning in 1996 as the Parent Education and Support specialist for HCS Head Start, she was responsible for ensuring that Head Start performance standards and other regulations related to parent involvement were upheld at all times. For a decade, she developed and implemented various parent and family engagement programming — such as Parenting in the 21st Century, Men Involved in the Lives of Kids, Family Fun Nights — and other parent-driven activities; supervised a team; and began making a name for herself speaking and presenting throughout the Commonwealth as well as at National Head Start Assoc. conferences across the country. In 2012, Blais transitioned to the position of director of Community Engagement, where she spent almost another 10 years supporting the work of HCS Head Start. In this role, she identified, maintained, and grew collaborations with outside agencies and community initiatives, local media outlets, political and community leaders, and funders. The next phase of her career came when her mentor, Janis Santos, HCS Head Start’s longtime CEO, announced her retirement. In 2021, amid the pandemic, Blais began her role as CEO of the organization. Blais serves the community in other ways, including roles as a Springfield Regional Chamber ambassador and Holyoke Rotary Club member. She attended the Massachusetts College of Liberal Arts and did her graduate studies in nonprofit management & philanthropy at Bay Path University.

New England Public Media (NEPM) recently announced four awards won by journalists with the organization. At the recent Health Journalism Conference hosted by the Assoc. of Health Care Journalists (AHCJ) in New York City, NEPM reporter Karen Brown earned second place in the Public Health category for her three-part series, “Safe Bet: Is Mass. Fulfilling Its Problem-gambling Mandate?” Brown is also the host and producer of NEPM’s new podcast, “The Secrets we Keep.” In addition to AHCJ’s recognition, the NEPM newsroom received accolades from the Public Media Journalists Assoc. (PMJA). The PMJA awards recognize the best in public-media journalism produced in one year from across the country. Stations competed against others with similar-sized newsrooms; NEPM competed in Division A, representing stations with 8 to 15 full-time staff. NEPM reporters Dusty Christensen and Nirvani Williams both won PMJA awards. Christensen’s investigative piece, “Records Obtained Under New Mass. Law Show Holyoke Police Dismiss Nearly All Civilian Complaints,” secured second place in the Digital Writing category, while Williams’ feature, “New Law Takes Effect, but Still Not Easy for Undocumented Immigrants to Get Mass. Driver’s Licenses,” earned first place in the Government and Democracy Feature category. Reporter Nancy Eve Cohen’s outstanding work on clergy sexual abuse was recognized by the Radio Television Digital News Assoc. (RTDNA) with a regional Edward R. Murrow Award in the Hard News category. Her story, “‘I Don’t Know Who Is Stopping This’: Advocates Urge Mass. AG to Issue Report on Clergy Sexual Abuse,” on the apparent delay in an attorney general report on what had occurred at the Springfield, Worcester, and Fall River dioceses, was honored. Cohen followed her award-winning work with “‘Another Level of Coverup’: How a Mass. Law Prevents Clergy Abuse Survivors From Getting Justice” and “Western Mass. Actor Depicts Clergy Abuse Survivor Who Rejects Church Settlement — Like He Did.” The regional Murrow Award winners are chosen from all stories in a designated region, in this case Region 10, which includes Connecticut, Maine, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Rhode Island, and Vermont. Cohen will now advance to the national RTDNA Murrow Awards competition, winners of which will be announced in August.

Tessa Lucey has been appointed to the Westfield State University board of trustees. She replaces trustee and former Chairman Robert Martin, whose 10-year term ended March 1. He remained in holdover status by the governor’s office until Lucey’s appointment on May 6. Lucey has more than 20 years of experience as a compliance officer, including extensive professional experience in healthcare and higher-education compliance, operations, labor relations, policy development, program implementation, investigations, government reviews, and audits. She is currently director of Compliance Services and chief privacy officer at the University of Vermont in Burlington. Prior to this position, she was corporate Compliance officer and chief privacy officer at Hallmark Health System in Medford. Prior to her position at Hallmark Health, she was director of Compliance and chief privacy officer at South Shore Hospital in Weymouth. In addition to her bachelor’s degree in business with minors both psychology and women’s studies from Westfield State University, Lucey earned a master of healthcare administration degree from Simmons College.

MountainOne announced the promotion of several employees in the North Adams office to new positions, acknowledging their hard work, dedication, and impactful contributions to the company. Betsy Kapner has been promoted to vice president, Marketing manager. She joined MountainOne in 2013 and has deep knowledge and expertise in marketing compliance requirements. She demonstrates an ongoing commitment to professional development and excels at meeting deadlines, collaborating effectively with colleagues, and contributing meaningfully to every project. Jessica Andrews has been promoted to assistant vice president, Deposit Compliance & Fraud Administration officer. Since joining in 2005, she has developed a deep understanding of the deposit compliance environment and helps leads the administration of the bank’s fraud-reporting platform. Her involvement in compliance projects demonstrates her leadership and commitment to MountainOne’s core commitment of regulatory accountability. Lisa Mineau has been promoted to assistant vice president, senior Human Resources Operations officer. Over her 43-year career, she has adapted to change and taken on increasingly significant responsibilities. She started as a teller at North Adams Hoosac Savings Bank and then as a customer-service representative in community banking before finding her passion in human resources in 2002. Her recently enhanced role includes oversight of payroll, benefits, and personnel administration.

bankESB recently hired George Michelakis as branch officer of its 253 Triangle St. office in Amherst. Michelakis has 15 years of banking experience. He was previously a financial center manager at Berkshire Bank and, before that, a branch operations administrator at People’s United Bank. He brings an extensive background of retail banking leadership experience to his new role, where he will manage the Amherst office team while remaining engaged in the community. Michelakis has an associate degree in marketing management from Holyoke Community College and is an avid volunteer with many different organizations in Western Mass.

Momentum: Montessori, a Life in Motion by Elizabeth Slade of Florence has been named one of the best indie books of 2024 by the Independent Book Publishing Professionals Group. Slade’s book won the historical nonfiction category in the 2024 Next Generation Indie Book Awards, the largest awards program for independent publishers and self-published authors. Published by Atmosphere Press, Momentum is a historical fiction novel based on Maria Montessori’s life. The story, inspired by her 1913 diary, is a fictional retelling of her first voyage to America. Written from Maria’s perspective to her son, Mario, the novel explores her groundbreaking achievements and personal sacrifices that would later revolutionize education around the world. For more information about Slade and Momentum: Montessori, a Life in Motion, visit egslade.com.