AIC Receives High Marks for Teaching and Education Degrees

SPRINGFIELD — American International College (AIC) is ranked 17th among the top 50 colleges and universities for teaching and education degrees, as ranked by learn.org for academic year 2020-21.

Established in 2003, learn.org provides free resources for students and working professionals to research potential schools and degrees by providing information on career opportunities and institutions of higher education that help individuals reach their goals, including school connections, scholarships, and online college planning for quality and affordable education.

Citing AIC, learn.org highlights the college’s master’s programs, including its master of education in early childhood education and a master of education in middle or secondary education. The organization additionally notes that AIC offers a doctoral program with multiple tracks, the doctor of education in teaching and learning, and called attention to students’ ability to take part in a practicum or field-based research to ensure preparedness for future careers. The organization also credits the School of Education with employing “top-notch staff and faculty members, many of whom hold terminal degrees in their field.”

“AIC has, for over 130 years, invested in the value of access to education and understands the relevancy of giving back to community,” said Sheila Stamm, dean of AIC’s School of Education (SOE). “Our model in the SOE embraces the agency of teachers, leaders, and counselors as scholar practitioners supporting the currency of needs supporting all learners in PK-12. This focus is embodied in our mission, our values, and promise to the citizens of Massachusetts to provide capable, caring, and committed professionals deeply invested in the collective success of communities served.”