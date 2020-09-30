STCC Observes Domestic Violence Awareness Month in October

SPRINGFIELD — In recognition of Domestic Violence Awareness Month in October, Springfield Technical Community College (STCC) has scheduled virtual events open to students and the public.

On Thursday, Oct. 1 at 2 p.m., Rosalia Rivera of the “AboutCONSENT” podcast will speak in a Zoom webinar titled “Telling Our Stories to Create Change.” Rivera is an internationally recognized consent educator who will offer insight into the connections between childhood sexual abuse and young-adult dating violence. Her talk also will address how students can play a role in supporting safe and healthy relationships in the ‘new normal’ of the COVID-19 college experience.

On Wednesday, Oct. 7 at 2 p.m., Rivera will give a talk titled “Breaking Barriers, Breaking the Silence / Rompiendo Barreras, Rompiendo el Silencio, a Café Con Leche Conversation.” This event is part of STCC’s recognition of Latinx Heritage Month.

Rivera has turned past traumatic experiences into a powerful voice and platform for healing and social change. Based on her personal story, Rivera will discuss breaking the silence around childhood sexual abuse and interpersonal violence, and dig into the roots of gender stereotypes that impact healthy sexuality, family culture, and healthy relationships within the Latinx community.

Both events are co-sponsored by #STCCWeCan (formerly the Be Empowered Project), the Office of Multicultural Affairs, the Hispanic Assoc. of Higher Education, and Title IX. E-mail [email protected] with questions. To register for the Zoom events or for more information, visit stcc.edu/resources/stccwecan.