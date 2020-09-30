Country Bank Recognized by Boston Business Journal for Charitable Giving

WARE — The Boston Business Journal has once again named Country Bank an honoree in its annual 2020 Corporate Citizenship Awards, recognizing the region’s top corporate charitable contributors.

The publication annually publishes this list to highlight companies that promote and prioritize giving back to their communities. During this year’s virtual celebration held on Sept. 10, 107 companies — a record number — qualified for the distinction by reporting at least $100,000 in cash contributions to Massachusetts-based charities and social-service nonprofits last year. This year’s honorees include companies from healthcare, technology, financial and professional services, retail, professional sports, and more.

Country Bank, which ranked 60th, employs 209 staff members within Hampden, Hampshire, and Worcester counties. In 2019, staff members actively promoted the bank’s mission of giving back to the communities they serve by volunteering more than 1,100 hours of community service.

“During a year filled with unprecedented events and change, it’s incredible to think that the Boston Business Journal’s Corporate Charitable Contributors list is the largest we have ever compiled. These companies give back at least $100,000 to the local community, and now we are in a time when giving back and helping one another is more important than ever,” Market President and Publisher Carolyn Jones said. “These philanthropic companies prioritize the welfare of our communities, and we are excited to be able to honor them.”

Paul Scully, president and CEO at Country Bank, added that “we are honored to be recognized by the Boston Business Journal for our charitable giving. Country Bank’s mission is to help make a difference in the lives of others, and now more than ever, we are committed to this mission as we continue through such a historic time in our history.”